Return Nigeria to regionalism before 2023 polls — OPC tells Buhari





*Says it’s not in accord with any group

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, on Friday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to regionalism before the 2023 general election.

OPC stated this in a communique issued at the end of its first meeting held at the group’s Secretariat (Oodua House) in Lagos.

The communique was signed by its General Secretary, Mr Babajide Tanimowo.

Expressing worry over the state of the nation, OPC also urged President Buhari to use the remaining months of his eight-year administration to solve the problem associated with rising insecurity, as well as the dwindling fortunes of the country.

The communique reads: “This is the most critical moment of Buhari’s administration, where he needs to be honest with himself, especially, on issues of insecurity and the failing structure of this country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper