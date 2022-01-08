Support good govt to deliver, PDP urges Lagos citizens





Inaugurates LG chairmen

By Onozure Dania

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Saturday, urged citizens of the state to support a good government that would deliver and give them what they deserve just as it expressed optimism of defeating the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the governorship election in 2023.

The PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Julius Akinsola, made the appeal during the inauguration of the 20 local government chairmen of the party.

Akinsola, who charged the chairmen not to go into hibernation, tasked them to put in more work to for the party’s victory in 2023.

He, however, urged the party leaders to party members saying no party wins an election by going into hibernation.

Akinsola said: “As a party, it is time for us to unite and flush out the maladministration of the ruling party in Lagos State. I am…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper