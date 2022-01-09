Attack on Ondo community : We’ll hunt perpetrators, Akeredolu vows





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

—- We’ll treat them like criminals

—- Community attacked by over fifty fulani herdsmen with AK47 – OPC coordinator

— Killed Baale, shot Amotekun personnel

Dayo Johnson Akure.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state weekend vowed to hunt perpetrators who murdered three persons and razed down buildings at Molege community in Ose council area of the state.

The villagers were killed and buildings razed following their refusal to allow the herdsmen to graze on their farms.

Akeredolu who visited the razed community in company of both the state police commissioner, Oyediran Oyeyemi; Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye and council members described the attack as unfortunate.

He said no government would be happy with the killings of the people.

”I commiserate with you on the death of your loved…





