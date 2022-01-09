Benue monarch murdered in his sleep by unknown armed men





The murdered Benue monarch, Chief Stephen Ochekwu

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The traditional ruler and District Head of Edikwu community in Apa Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Chief Stephen Ochekwu has been reportedly murdered in his sleep by unknown armed men.

The death of the royal father was confirmed in a statement made available to Vanguard weekend by the State Police Command in Makurdi which stated that the royal father was shot at his residence where he had been living on self imposed exile in Ugbokpo, the Apa LG Headquarters.

According to the statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene “on December 31, 2021 at about 12:45am an information was received that Chief Stephen Ada Ochekwu of Ukpogo Edikwu village, Apa LGA of Benue state, but resident in Ugbokpo town and a Chief of Edikwu community who was suspended and recently reinstated by Benue state government over a Chieftaincy crisis in his community…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper