Edo: Government not relocating central hospital, reorganising for better service – Commissioner





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state government on Saturday said contrary to insinuations, t was not relocating the over 100 years old hospital but reorganizing it for better service to the people.

The government also debunked fears that healthcare may become inaccessible to the poor adding that it would explore all existing health policies and programmes that “take care of the poorest of the poor.”

Speaking to journalists of the demolition of parts of the central hospital which it was gathered may be turned into a park, Commissioner for Health, Professor (Mrs) Obehi Akoria with the COVID-19 that has changed global narratives Stella Obasanjo which was closed to its normal hospital activities to strictly COVID-19 treatments was being rebuilt to be restored to its original activities.

What we are doing is this, Edo State has Edo Health Insurance Commission, Edo State has Edo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper