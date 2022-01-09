Expect completion of more abandoned projects in the Niger Delta, says Akwa





…Says NDDC to inaugurate power projects, hostel, others soon

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission ,NDDC, Dr. Effiong Akwa, has told youths and other stakeholders to expect completion of more abandoned projects within the region in the New Year.

Akwa in a zoom meeting that hundreds of stakeholders from the nine states of the Niger Delta and the Diaspora in attendance said the NDDC under the supervision of the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, would complete and inaugurate abandoned power projects, hostels among others.

Akwa, who was represented at the meeting by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Udengs Eradiri, particularly harped on the completion of the transmission substation in Okitipupa area of Ondo State.

He said when completed, the transmission station would provide power to over 2000…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper