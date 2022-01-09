Flyover construction: Asaba thrown into darkness





By Emma Amaize – Asaba

PARTS of Asaba, capital of Delta State and environs have been plunged into darkness following the relocation of electricity poles affected by the ongoing construction of Fly-Over and Inter- Change at Koka Junction, Asaba, on the Benin- Asaba highway by the Delta’s State Government.

Corporate Affairs Officer, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC Asaba, who confirmed the development, weekend, said: “Due to the relocation of poles to facilitate the ongoing fly-over at Koka Junction, Asaba metropolis and its environs may be out of power supply till tomorrow (Sunday).”

ALSO READ: Ojogor bemoans plight of Delta oil community

In another statement, Sunday, she explained: “Although normal supply was restored to some parts of Asaba, yesterday (Saturday), the relocation of poles to facilitate ongoing fly- over at Koka Junction continues, today (Sunday).

“BEDC regrets the inconveniences to our esteemed customers ” she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper