Group withdraws threats of protest against Buni-led APC committee





Buni

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, in the All Progressives Congress, APC, have called off their initial plan to protest against the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The group, under the auspices of the APC Core Supporters Network, had last week issued a threat to shut down the national secretariat of the party over its interim leadership.

However, the group, in a statement by its National President, Maxwell Gowon, said its members were misled, misinformed and misguided by some disgruntled elements.

Gowon said they know better now and have already apologised to Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee for almost being used by enemies of the APC to truncate the progress recorded.

Speaking after its consultative meeting held in Abuja on the state of the party, on Saturday, the group alleged that they were initially carried away by some elders whom they thought meant well for the APC.

ALSO READ: APC now set for National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper