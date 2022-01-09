How COVID-19 restrictions inspired me to set up Harrybes Entertainment – Badaiki John





Many have shared memorable testimonies of how COVID-19 restrictions helped them either discover their hidden talents or start up a new project. The same is the story of Badaiki Eromosere John, CEO of Harrybes Entertainment, an Asaba, Delta State- based film production outfit.

Badaiki said he was inspired to establish the outfit following the inability of house owners to allow the film makers to use their property for filming due to the pandemic.

According to him, “the film house was powered by the drive to overcome the hurdles, where filmmakers were not allowed to use people’s houses and hotels to shoot movies and especially without observing COVID-19 protocol.”

Sharing his experience while marking one year anniversary of Harrybes Entertainment limited, Badaiki said the production outfit is positioned to bridge the gap in in terms of movie productions.

Popularly known as Shaggybes, Badaike noted that the production house has contributed immensely to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper