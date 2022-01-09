How monarchs can help Buhari end insecurity – Elerinmo





By Chris Onuoha

Elerinmo of Erinmo, Oba Michael Odunnayo Ajayi, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari may have meant well by trying to involve traditional rulers in tackling insecurity, but said that it must be backed with constitutional actions.

“I want to believe that the speech was made in good faith. It is a welcome development coming from the President, but it is not enough to challenge traditional rulers to take charge of their people’s security. What is more important is to empower the traditional rulers to be able to carry out these responsibilities.

Much as I would like to thank the President for remembering monarchs as the missing link, I would also urge him to take a step further by recognising and stating specific roles for us in the constitution. This will in no small way have positive effects on our present predicaments”, Ajayi said while reacting to the President.s New Year broadcast to Nigerians.

“I have long been an advocate of making…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper