Lagos Nurses union reaffirms vow to embark on 3-day warning strike





By Chris Onuoha

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council has reiterated its resolve to go on a 3 day warning strike starting on Monday January 10 through Wednesday, January 13.

At a general congress of all the Nurses in the State held on Friday, January 7 in Lagos, the Council stated that there is no going back on the planned strike, saying that Lagos State government has not come up with an agreeable truce over their demands. This, according to the union, will mount to severe consequences on the residents of Lagos whose healthcare demands would be impeded.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Council, Olurotimi Awojide, he disclosed that efforts made overtime to let Lagos State government to resolve the situation has proved inconclusive, hence, the need to press home their demand with a warning strike as the situation demands.

“The Council decided to embark on a three-day warning strike after careful consideration to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper