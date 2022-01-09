Lagos Task Force arrested 35 yr – old ex-convict over impersonation





Some of the seized okada.

… impounds 60 motorcycles, 43 tricycles, arrests 20 miscreants, 40 roadside traders over environmental law

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), on Sunday, said it has

arrested a 35 years old ex-convict identified as Ismaila Salami for Impersonating Task Force operatives.

The suspect who was arrested at Oshodi was said to have specialized in impounding commercial motorcycles popularly called ‘Okada’ under the guise of being an official of the Agency.

READ ALSO:20yrs after, Reps move to review 3 key maritime laws

Disclosing this at the Agency’s headquarters at Bolade Oshodi, the Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye said he was arrested on Thursday after he seized a bike from an unsuspecting commercial rider at Mushin and rode on it down to Oshodi where he was accosted by some Policemen attached to the Agency and questioned till he confessed to the crime.

Salami has since…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper