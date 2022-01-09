Niger Delta: Obasanjo’s statement driven by patriotism, not hate — Lori-Ogbebor





.

By Charles Kumolu

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has frowned on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement that oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Nigeria and not the region, saying the former leader must have been motivated by patriotism.

She said while it is not in dispute that government has constitutional rights over resources in the country, the oil in the Niger Delta belongs to the zone also.

Lori-Ogbebor, who said this in a chat with newsmen in Lagos, called on the federal government to urgently address the rising cost of doing business in the country.

She lamented that businesses are shutting down, adding that urgent steps must be taken to stop what she described as an imminent collapse of the informal sector in 2022.

She said: “When I was away, there was this controversy that former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the oil in Niger Delta belongs to Nigeria. I have been uncomfortable because people of the Niger Delta expected me to say…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper