Sacrifices of military personnel, zenith of patriotism- Akeredolu





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the sacrifices of military personnel and other security agencies in the country as the zenith of patriotism.

Akeredolu said the security personnel signed away their lives, comfort and family bond to gladly defend the territorial integrity of the country, adding that they sometime pay the supreme sacrifice.

He spoke at a Church Service commemorating the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Akure, the state capital.

The governor added that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is to honour the departed heroes and appreciate the living ones, saying some of whom are exposed to various deprivations in the course of their services to humanity.

"These are people who knew the danger and peril they face, who knew they were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper