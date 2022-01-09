Timothy Adegoke: Disregard CCTV rumour — Adedoyin’s lawyer urges public





.

…Asks Police to request the footage.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin..

One of the lawyers representing the owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin, has urged members of the public to disregard the latest false alarm by an Ibadan-based blogger, Oriyomi Hamzat that he had gained access to a CCTV footage showing how Timothy Adegoke, the OAU Masters degree student, was allegedly murdered at Hilton Hotel.

The lawyer, Mr Abiodun Williams who warned the blogger against misleading members of the public described Mr Hamza’s story as “another lie from the pit of hell by a self-styled human rights advocate who has been inciting the public against Dr Ramon Adedoyin, the proprietor of Hilton Hotel.”

Mr Williams in the statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday said that the police has not released any official statement on the outcome of their investigations so far, adding that Dr Adedoyin was not in the hotel at the time of the incident and could not have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper