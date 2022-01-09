Utilise Nigeria’s resources effectively, Bishop tells political leaders





By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -BISHOP of The Light of The World Mission Church, Bishop Harrison Obiogho, Sunday, told political office holders to turn to God and the country’s resources effectively in order to move the country to the next level.

Delivering his sermon during a convention at the Church’s Headquarters, Kilometre 2, Eghwu-Okparabe Road, Eghwu Town, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Obiogho stressed the need for leaders of the country to be hardworking.

He noted: “When we know that to be on Government is service, Nigeria will be better for us. We believe that if Nigeria must be saved, we must go back to God. The security agencies have tried their best but it is not giving us a good result, let’s go to God in prayer, seek mercy.

“Let God help us. And when God helps us, most of the terrorists you are seeing today, the Lord could change their mind. Many will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper