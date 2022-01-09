ZAMFARA MASSACRE: Buhari outraged, seeks patience as 140 victims buried

President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

Saraki condemns carnage

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Over 140 locals allegedly killed by bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, and his men  have been buried in Zamfara State.

This came to light on a day President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings.

The locals were said to have been  shot and killed when Turji and his men were relocating from  Shinkafi forests to another forest near Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas.

Journalists were, last night, awaiting reaction from the authorities.

However, a local who survived  said he saw 143 corpses recovered and buried after attacks   on many villages   on the bandits way in Anka and Bukuyyum Local Government Areas.

“ As military jets  bombed them,the bandits  hid  inside communities and killed  the unlucky ones; afterwards. They killed…



