ZAMFARA MASSACRE: Buhari outraged, seeks patience as 140 victims buried





President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

Saraki condemns carnage

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Over 140 locals allegedly killed by bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, and his men have been buried in Zamfara State.

This came to light on a day President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings.

The locals were said to have been shot and killed when Turji and his men were relocating from Shinkafi forests to another forest near Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas.

READ ALSO:2023: Nigerian youths should keep hope alive – PDP House of reps aspirant urges

Journalists were, last night, awaiting reaction from the authorities.

However, a local who survived said he saw 143 corpses recovered and buried after attacks on many villages on the bandits way in Anka and Bukuyyum Local Government Areas.

“ As military jets bombed them,the bandits hid inside communities and killed the unlucky ones; afterwards. They killed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper