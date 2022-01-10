2023: It’s politically immoral for Abaribe to think of succeeding Ikpeazu ― PDP chieftain





By Steve Oko

The governorship ambition of the Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has been criticised by a chieftain of his ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Mkpa Uka, who argues that the quest is a violation of zoning arrangement enshrined in the Abia Charter of Equity.

Uka said that “it is politically immoral” for Senator Abaribe to think of succeeding Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu in 2023, both having come from the same Obingwa Local Government Area.

He therefore, counseled the former Deputy Governor to perish his 2023 governoship ambition and rather go for the President “if he wants to retain the support and respect of the people.”

According to him, Abaribe will lose his popularity and respect “if he forces himself against charter of equity”.

The PDP chieftain who spoke with newsmen in Umuahia…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper