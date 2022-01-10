A’Ibom Ex-minister demands completion of East-West road before 2023





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE former Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development ,Chief Nduese Essien has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to complete Section 1V of the East-West road before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Essien, who made the demand weekend when he addressed political stakeholders from Eket, said Section 1V of the road which passes through Eket was supposed to be dualized and not constructed as a bypass.

He commended the State government for the infrastructure development of Eket but requested that the area should be industrialized.

His words, “We never wanted a bypass in place of dualisation of the East West Road passing through Eket but the Federal government thought it wise to open up Eket through the bypass.

“Therefore it will be criminal for the project to be abandoned, the way it seems. We want that project completed before the end of President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper