Boundary disputes: Osinbajo summons deputy govs to Aso Rock





Pic 13 Vice President meets with State Deputy Governors in Abuja Pic.13. From left. National Security Adviser to President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Director General Boundary Commission, Mr Adamu Adaji; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola and Vice President Yemi Osinbsjo, during Vice President’s meeting with State Deputy Governors at the State House Banquet Hall Abuja on Monday (10/1/22).

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday summoned the 36 deputy governors to the Presidential Villa, Abuja over boundary disputes among different states.

Prof. Osinbajo at the meeting that took place at the Old Banquet Hall, faulted some politicians whom he said “play ethnic or religious games” to exacerbate otherwise straightforward issues resulting in violence and death.

He charged the National Boundaries Commission, NBC, to step up its vital role…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper