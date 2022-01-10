Boundary disputes: Osinbajo summons deputy govs to Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja
VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday summoned the 36 deputy governors to the Presidential Villa, Abuja over boundary disputes among different states.
Prof. Osinbajo at the meeting that took place at the Old Banquet Hall, faulted some politicians whom he said “play ethnic or religious games” to exacerbate otherwise straightforward issues resulting in violence and death.
He charged the National Boundaries Commission, NBC, to step up its vital role…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper