CSOs make fresh demands on passage of Electoral Bill





…want legislative protocols, bureaucracy suspended for adequate attention

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS political activities build up ahead of 2023 general elections, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Monday, made fresh demands on passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill currently with the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed Executive Director, Adopt A Goal Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye; Convener, Raising New Voices Initiative, Jude Feranmi; and Human Rights Advocate, Rachel Anyanwu.

The CSOs also expressed sadness while recalling President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Bill, which they described as setback for democratic reforms.

According to them, the conclusion reached by Buhari drew various criticisms from the Nigerian populace and outright disappointment from the civil society organisations working to ensure the conduct of freer, fairer and more credible elections in the forthcoming exercises happening in Ekiti, Osun and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper