Edo community alleges marginalisation writes Obaseki for rescue





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE people of Uzea Kingdom in Esan North East local government area of Edo State have alleged marginalisaton by their supposed ancestral brother, Uromi and have called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to help correct the marginalisation they have suffered over the years.

A letter to Obaseki on behalf of the people signed by Dr Sunday Oseiweh Ogbeide claimed that Uromi has used its population advantage to suppress them citing an instances where he said it is Uromi that has produced their representative in the state house of assembly and the chairman of the council for the past 23 years despite the two kingdoms have separate traditional institutions and kings.

He said the primary schools serving the nine villages that make up Uzea were built in 1955 by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo when he was Premier of the Western Region of Nigeria.

He said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper