Emission:2050 Long-Term Vision shows our commitment to implement Paris Agreement– FG





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government has said Nigeria’s 2050 Long-Term Low Emission Vision document is a demonstration of the nation’s commitment to play a leading role in the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, made this assertion sequel to the formal publication of Nigeria’s Long-Term Vision,LTV document by the Secretariat of the United Nation’s Convention for Climate Change,UNFCCC.

Ikeazor described the document as an important landmark for the actualisation of Nigeria’s quest for mitigating the negative effects of climate change and a road path to meeting its decarbonation targets.

“ I am happy that the LTV document has been published by the UNFCCC and I wish to express our appreciation to the 2050 Pathways that funded the Vision and all the stakeholders that contributed to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper