Empowering Future Ambitions for Children in Underserved Communities





A peek at Bridge Academies' impact in Nigeria

Bridge pupils in the classroom

Not everyone is born with a silver spoon. Some are not even born with a wooden spoon, let alone a silver or gold spoon.

Those who are privileged to come from rich or middleclass families oftentimes have access to the basic amenities of life and have their needs provided without any level of struggle. On the other hand, a child that is born into a poor or struggling home environment, finds him or herself faced with tough setbacks and challenges.

For these children, their hope for a brighter future begins with access to quality education. A network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun state, Bridge Nigeria provides life changing education and offers the platform that puts children on a pathway to future success, irrespective of their socio-economic background.

To overcome the unique challenges faced by the Nigerian school children, Bridge uses a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper