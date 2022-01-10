Governor Abiodun warns vandals of public property





…says Nigeria’s unity, not negotiable

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Sunday sent strong warning to vandals of public infrastructure and utilities in the state, declaring that anyone found culpable will be punished according to the law.

The governor also disclosed that he would send a bill to the State House of Assembly for a punitive measure for anyone caught vandalizing public utilities.

Abiodun, who gave the warning while speaking at the Special Church Service to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, noted that the warning became expedient due to the activities of vandals who have stolen the poles and cables of the newly installed street lights on the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu road.

He said; “Last night, we were coming from Ijebu-Ode and noticed that some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper