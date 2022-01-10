Investors reposition portfolios for 2021 full year earnings





•As speculators hit BUA Foods

By Peter Egwuatu

Investors’ moves to reposition their portfolios in the stock market gained momentum in the new year, pushing market indices to new heights. They are positioning for 2021 full year corporate earnings.

The first trading week of 2022 started on a strong footing, with the benchmark index recording gains in all trading sessions last week.

Capital gains surpassed NI.3 trillion in the four trading days last week, with the All-Share Index advancing by 2.7 per cent Week-on-Week, W-o-W, to close at 43,854.42 points. Market capitalization, which reflects investors’ worth on the Exchange, closed at N23.627 trillion, up from N22.296 trillion it opened the year.

Meanwhile, speculators have started buying into BUA Foods that was listed last week on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, as its shares rose by 9.9 per cent last week to close at N53.20 per share from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper