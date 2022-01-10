Okowa facilitates with Tambuwal at 56





Aminu Tambuwal

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated his Sokoto State counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, as he turned 56.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Tamuwal, former Speaker of House of Representatives, had deployed his abundant experience in the development of Sokoto State, especially in the education and road transport sectors.

He commended the governor, who is Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, for his outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the enviable growth and cohesion in the PDP.

Okowa also lauded Tambuwal for his sterling contributions to the socio-economic and political re-engineering of Sokoto State and Nigeria, stating that such efforts were worthy of inspiration to the younger generation.

According to him, Governor Tambuwal is a nationalist, whose selfless and impressive political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper