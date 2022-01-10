Police lose 3 Officer’s to ghastly motor accident in Abuja





Crashed Police patrol vsn inside a drainage

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

At least three Police Officers on Sunday lost their lives to a ghastly motor accident along the Kubwa-Zuba expressway when the patrol van in which they were traveling experienced a burst tyre and crashed into a drainage.

The accident which occured opposite the Gwarimpa Estate section of the road, later revealed that it involved operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Police attached to the Force headquarter’s

Eye-witness account’s said the speed of the vehicle and the impact of the collision with the hard drainage pavement caused the instant death of the 3 officer’s while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper