You’re vital to PDP’s rescue mission, Owokoniran congratulates Lagos PDP LG chairmen





Chief Rahman Owokoniran the South-West General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated the 20 local government party chairmen inaugurated in Lagos State on Saturday, urging them to regard the grassroots Lagosians as their primary constituents.

Owokoniran told them, in his congratulatory message, that it was important for the chairmen to be people-focused — which is the bedrock of PDP’s policies.

The local government chairmen were sworn in on Saturday by the Julius Akinsola-led caretaker committee of the party in Lagos State.

The officers emerged at the party’s local government congress held last year.

In his message to the officers he referred to as “the heart of the party’s welfare people-oriented mandate”, Owokoniran said: “I am certain that your tenures will foster a healthy and closer relationship within the party.

“I urge you to work closer with members of your constituency in order to achieve a consensus victory come…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper