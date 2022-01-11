2023: It’s my lifelong ambition to become President —Tinubu





Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said it has been his lifelong ambition to become the President of Nigeria. The APC leader also said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said he has the confidence, vision and capacity to build on the foundation laid by the President.

Besides, the former Lagos State governor said he was at the State House to see the President on general issues concerning Nigeria, including some of the concerns in the APC as well as security issues.

He, however, declined to comment on the presidential ambition of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, saying he would rather prefer to discuss issues instead of individuals.

