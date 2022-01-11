2023: We are not consulting to ask anybody not to run – Umahi





Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Tuesday stated that the purpose of his consultation would not be to discourage anybody from running for the position of the President in 2023 general election.

The Governor who stated this during an interview on Channels Television added that he would consult widely as it concerns his presidential ambition.

Answering a question as to whether competence or power rotation, which was more important, Umahi added that both considerations were important in the selection of the next President of the country.

“I don’t think it has ever happened for Igbo to come together. So, if it is the will of God for somebody from the South East to come, then it will be imputed in the hand of leaders, Nigerians and of course, king makers and it will come to pass. Coming together is more like a conspiracy and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper