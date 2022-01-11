Comedian I Go Dye dedicates Global Peace Advocate Award to “Endsars” victims





Top comedian and social commentator, Francis Agoda better known as I Go Dye who recently received.

United Nations Eminent Global Peace Advocate Appointment and Award has dedicated it to the victims of #EndSars protests and the #EndSars judicial panel, advising the government to look into the judicial panel’s recommendations to placate Nigerians.

In a letter made available to Vanguard he said, “I wholeheartedly dedicate this United Nations Eminent Global Peace Advocate Appointment And Award bestowed on me to the victims of the Endsars protest and the judiciary panel that gave some insights and recommendations on how to curb future occurrence of such actions. Our pains are widened by the gap of poverty, unemployment and injustice. I appeal to the government to look into the judicial panel’s recommendation and seek a better means to reward Nigerians with economic policies that will cushion the effect of poverty that’s motivating the criminal tendency across the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper