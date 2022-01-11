COVID-19: Teachers, students with high temperature shouldn’t be allowed into schools — NCDC





By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

In its continuous efforts to ensure that COVID-19 does not spread in schools, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned school operators not to allow teachers and students with high temperatures into their premises.

NCDC also advised students and staff who feel ill to stay at home and seek treatment at a health facility immediately.

The agency also advised all eligible persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at its nearby vaccination sites.

The Nigerian disease control centre which said these in its latest COVID-19 situation report, said the measures were in order to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

READ ALSO: New COVID-19 infections decreasing in Nigeria — Survey

The agency advised that school administrators must ensure daily temperature checks at points of entry, adding that those with a temperature above 38 degrees should be denied access.

According to NCDC,“Masks must be worn by all those over the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper