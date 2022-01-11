Gov Emmanuel commends Senator Eyakenyi over empowerment of constituents





By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has commended Senator Akon Eyakenyi, representing Eket Senatorial district over human capacity development and empowerment of her constituents including the youths.

Emmanuel gave the commendation through the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin weekend when Eyakenyi empowered over 300 of her Constituents at the Senator’s constituency office ground along Liverpool road in Eket local government area.

He pointed out that the Eyakenyi has been committed to carrying out empowerment and skills acquisition programmes for the youths of the Senatorial District since she went to the Senate in 2019.

READ ALSO: Eha-Alumona leaders, traditional rulers, others thank Ugwuanyi for projects, empowerment

The empowerment items given out were 12 tricycles, 54 grinding machines, 100 Motorcycles, 100 sewing machines, 48 sets of scaffold for trained scaffolders, as well as 50 sets of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper