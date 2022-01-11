I hope he documented his thoughts, Owokoniran mourns Shonekan





The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has said that the death of Chief Ernest Shonekan was tantamount to fire burning down a huge library, as “his thoughts and story would give insights and show the pathway to solutions for Nigeria’s myriads of challenges.”

Chief Shonekan, the former Head of Interim National Government (August 26 to November 17, 1993), died at a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos State, aged 85, on Tuesday.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Owokoniran said: “Internationally-respected Chief Ernest Shonekan sacrificed a flourishing business career to head the country at a very fragile moment.

“It might have been for a few months. But the country needed the peace and calm only somebody of Shonekan’s character could give.

“This country owes him. And I hope he put his thoughts and stories are on record because we have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper