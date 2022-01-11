Man gets genetically-modified pig heart in world-first transplant





Surgeon Bartley P Griffith pictured with David Bennett earlier this month

A US man has become the first person in the world to get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig.

David Bennett, 57, is doing well three days after the experimental seven-hour procedure in Baltimore, doctors say.

According to BBC, the transplant was considered the last hope of saving Mr Bennett’s life, though it is not yet clear what his long-term chances of survival are.

“It was either die or do this transplant,” Mr Bennett explained a day before the surgery.

“I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” he said.

Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center were granted a special dispensation by the US medical regulator to carry out the procedure, on the basis that Mr Bennett would otherwise have died.

He had been deemed ineligible for a human transplant, a decision that is often taken by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper