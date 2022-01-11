National Convention: APC stakeholders chat way forward





‘Osinbajo better suited for presidency’

Omeiza Ajayi & Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Ahead of the February National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, some stakeholders of the party on Tuesday converged on Abuja, the nation’s capital, to chat a way forward for the party.

This was as some members of the Organized Private Sector OPS have made a case for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election, urging the APC to cede its to him.

Delivering a keynote address at the 2022 APC Stakeholders Summit which had as its theme: “Rebuilding the APC of our Dreams,” Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman kicked against zoning of party offices.

He said; “I do not believe in the zoning put in place by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP over the years, what I will call ‘blind trust’. Give people responsibility based on…





