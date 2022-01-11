PDP’ll generate revenue from secretariat when completed ― Ayu





By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Tuesday, said the party will generate funds to run its affairs on the completion of its national secretariat in Abuja.

Ayu who stated this when members of the PDP’s National Working Committee, NWC, accompanied him on an inspection tour of party facilities in the FCT, promised to explore any legitimate option to generate funds to complete the project.

Made up of 11 floors, the edifice, located at the Central Business District, has dragged on for years and eventually stalled when the party lost power at the centre in 2015.

READ ALSO: No shortcut to development than restructuring ― PDP Chieftain, Olumuyiwa

Addressing newsmen at national secretariat building, Ayu commended the quality of work done, noting that the project has reached an advanced stage, preparatory to completion.

“After so many years, we have lost a lot of revenue. The building is on 11 floors-…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper