Tricycle strike: Kano Speaker wades in, calls on tricyclist to suspend strike





By Bashir Bello

KANO – Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Engr. Hamisu Chidari on Tuesday waded into the ongoing tricycle operators strike in the state with a call on the tricyclist to suspend the strike action.

The speaker in an announcement made in Kano said the Assembly will mediate by reaching out to the leadership of Kano Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA and the tricycle operators for a round table meeting to resolve the matter amicably.

Chidari decried the untold hardship encountered by passengers due to the ongoing strike which had paralysed day to day activities in the state.

Although, the speaker didn’t provide a specific date in which the dispute resolution meeting will be conducted.

Recall that the tricycle operators had on Monday embarked on a week strike to protest what they described as alleged excessive extortion by the Kano State Road Traffic Agency,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper