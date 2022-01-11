Under-Five birth registration: UNICEF, NPC commence sensitization in Benue





UNICEF/NPC team at the meeting

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF in collaboration with the National Population Commission, NPC, have commenced sensitization campaign to scale up child birth registration in the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state.

Addressing the One-Day Stakeholders’ Engagement with Religious, Traditional and Community Leaders from Guma, Gwer East, Gwer West and Makurdi Local Government Areas of Benue State towards Strengthened Collaboration, Partnership and Ownership for Improved Under-Five Birth Registration Service Delivery, Tuesday in Makurdi, the UNICEF Chief of Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh urged all hands to be on deck to improve child registration in the state.

Represented by Mr. victor Atuchukwu, the Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Dr. Conteh expressed concern at the low rate of under-five registration in the state noting that a birth registration from the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper