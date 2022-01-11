We’ll reduce livestock products importation with National Dairy Policy ― FG





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians continue to depend heavily on importation of various goods and services, the Federal Government, Tuesday, assured that livestock products importation will be reduced with implementation of the National Dairy Policy including other issues affecting the industry.

The assurance was given by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, in an opening remark while declaring open the National Dairy Policy Validation Workshop organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, held in Abuja.

Umakhihe also described the National Dairy Policy as apt and articulate, which is in accordance with the vision of the Federal Government for the dairy industry.

As we are all aware, policy development of this nature takes series…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper