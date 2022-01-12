2023: Detractors working to derail govt, cause strife for selfish gains – Obaseki





Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

EDO State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has warned political detractors spreading lies and falsehood in the state with the intention of causing crisis and havoc ahead of the 2023 elections, to steer clear of the state.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Benin City yesterday, urged citizens to be wary of the antics of some selfish politicians hell-bent on stirring chaos in the state to achieve their personal interests as the country approaches another election season.

Obaseki said that the detractors were envious of the successes and progress made by his administration and were working hard to ensure that the government fails.

Noting that his government remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, the governor called for the support and prayers of all citizens towards the realization of the government’s Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper