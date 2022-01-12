2023 Presidency: Anyone who says ‘I don’t like money’ is disqualified — Abe





By Egufe Yafugborhi

Ahead the 2023 general elections, Senator Magnus Abe, yesterday, said any aspirant bragging that he doesn’t like money should never give thought to becoming the next President of the country.

Apparently quoting the viral, “I am not corrupt and I don’t like money” declared by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, on national television four years ago, Abe made the remarks at a media parley in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He also eulogised Bola Tinubu as “eminently qualified” to be next President while he (Abe) was still consulting on his next political intention.

On the president the nation needs come 2023, Abe said: “The most important thing at this time is that we don’t want anybody who does not like money to come near the Presidency. We need the leader, at this point, who understands money and knows how to generate money because that is the biggest problem in this country today.

READ ALSO: Next President: Anyone who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper