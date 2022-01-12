Breaking: FG lifts suspension of Twitter





Following an approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country with effect from 12 am, January 13, 2022.

The decision was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, the Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

It reads in part, “The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight, January 13, 2022.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper