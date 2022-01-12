Buhari’s visit to Ogun: TRACE issues traffic advisory

By Bose Adelaja
Sequel to the visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to Ogun State, the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has issued a traffic advisory to road users to make their journeys smooth during the presidential visit.
Babatunde Akinbiyi, TRACE Public Relations Officer in a statement said the newly reconstructed Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6am) to 1600hrs (4pm), while the Ijebu/Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway, will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6 am) to 1300hrs (1 pm).
Similarly, adjoining/feeder highways from Siun-Iperu Remo and vice versa, as well as, Siun-Owode Egba-Ofada-Mowe Ibafo and vice versa along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will also be closed to traffic.
“However, while the closure lasts, the following alternative…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper