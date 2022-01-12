Cholera looms as destitute, beggars take over Magboro, Arepo communities — Residents express worry





By Kingsley Adegboye

The growing population of destitute and beggars in the Magboro/Arepo axis in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, has become a source of concern to the residents of the area, particularly as their presence constitutes an eyesore, environmental nuisance and health hazards in the case of some of them that have infectious and contagious diseases.

Magboro under the bridge and beside Arepo under the bridge are the two locations where destitute and beggars have their colonies. They go out during the day to beg for alms and return at night to sleep in their colonies.

Under Magboro bridge where they converge as early, 6 am till late evening before returning to their sheds to sleep, the place has become an eyesore, and posing environmental nuisance and health challenge to the community, as the destitute and beggars urinate and defecate indiscriminately within their mix and exhibit all manners of dirty habit.

With the recent outbreak of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper