FCT deploys drones to monitor 2022 flooding, climatic outlook





By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has concluded plans to use drones to monitor this year’s climatic outlook and flood in order to get real time data that could enhance the safety of residents.

Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Abbas Idriss who disclosed this at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja added that the agency is also working to reduce its response time.

“Going forward, FEMA intends to deploy more technology in disaster management to further reduce the response time from 5 to 3 minutes. We intend to use drones particularly during flood and other climatic predictions.

We also intend to ensure prompt dissemination of year 2022 NIMET and NIHSA flood outlook with a view to guiding farming activities and safety of lives and property”, he stated.

According to him, FEMA also saved sa goods and property estimated at over N1.26 billion from market fire outbreaks between January and December…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper