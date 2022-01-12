NAF Special Forces rescues 26 kidnapped travellers in Kaduna





Nigerian Airforce

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force said,on Wednesday night that its Special Forces rescued 26 kidnapped travellers along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road after trailing the kidnappers.

The NAF said its personnel while on a patrol met five abandoned vehicles near Anguwar Yako.

A statement by the Director, NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the abductors on sighting its personnel fled into the bushes with some of the victims.

The statement was titled, ‘NAF Special Forces rescue kidnapped victims’.

It said, “Nigerian Air Force Special Forces today, January 12 , 2022, rescued 26 kidnapped victims while on a fighting patrol along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road.

“The rescue operation occurred when the SF came across 5 abandoned vehicles with their doors ajar near Anguwar Yako, an indication of forced removal or evacuation and likely kidnap scene.

“Acting on instincts, the SF began exploiting the…





