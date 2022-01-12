Nigerians will remember Ninth N’Assembly for its achievements – Lawan





Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

…says security, improved revenue generation to top legislative agenda in 2022

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that Nigerians will remember the Ninth Assembly under his leadership for its outstanding legislative achievements after the end of its lifespan in June 2023.

Lawan made this known on Wednesday when the Senate Press Corps paid a visit to felicitate with him on the occasion of his 63rd birthday in Abuja.

According to the Senate President, the upper chamber and by extension the National Assembly remains committed to serving the interest of Nigerians in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

He added that no amount of name-calling by critics would deter the upper chamber from considering and passing pro-people legislations needed for the development and advancement of the country.

He said, “We believe that there is a price…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper