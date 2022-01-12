Okowa mourns Alao-Akala





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the Alao-Akala family, the people and Government of Oyo State on the passing of former Governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Akala, who ruled Oyo State from 2007 to 2011 died in the early hours of Wednesday in Ogbomoso. He was 71.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said the passing of Alao-Akala at this critical time of the country’s political history was painful and regrettable.

He said that the former governor contributed immensely to the development of his state as a former Deputy Governor to Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja, and later as Governor of the state.

“The late Alao-Akala was a patriot and a political icon whose life-long dedication and indefatigable commitment to serving the people will continue to be remembered.

“His contributions to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper